Brisket, chicken, sausage and more: The Pit Bar-B-Que brings a taste of Austin to San Angelo

This Food Truck Friday features a fresh local business with a classic south Texas style.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Across the state of Texas, there are a wide variety of barbecue restaurant styles varying from one location to the next.

From Central Texas all the way to the south, each region has its own unique take and in West Texas, a local food truck is bringing Austin-style barbeque to San Angelo.

The Pit Bar-B-Que is serving up menu options like chop brisket, sausage, pulled pork and more.

"Doing this, I knew it would be a different taste in San Angelo," food truck owner Jesse Sanchez said.

Sanchez spent approximately 10 years as a car salesman but in 2015, he and a friend from Austin decided to shift gears and open up the food truck.

For 18 months, the pair served hot food from the parking lot of Executive Drive and in 2018, Sanchez saved up enough money to purchase a more permanent location, 2330 Sherwood Way.

For the past several years, he has been adding plumbing, electrical, etc. in order to prepare for the official building opening.

"I didn't want people to chase us," Sanchez said. "I'd rather just be in one location and they know we're there at the same hours everyday."

The Austin-style trailer cooks meat on a high burn and they also avoid using mesquite, which is more common in the West Texas area.

From menu items like "The Jailbreak" to "The Gonzo," there are plenty of options to choose from.

"We've got a big variation of meats," Sanchez said. "Of course, we've got your traditional brisket, your pork ribs, your sausage and your pulled pork" as well as dino ribs, which are larger in size.

One of the more popular items, "The Jailbreak," leaves some customers skeptical at first. That is, until they try the combination of brisket, peanut butter and jelly.

"The Gonzo" was named after Sanchez' cousin and it features a "pit pie" with beans, creamed corn and other ingredients on the inside.

After approximately seven years in business, The Pit will be opening its "cafeteria-style" restaurant in March 2023, where there will be outdoor seating, live music on weekends, beer served inside and more.

The food truck is currently open from 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Sat. but soon they will be open seven days a week with approximately 20 employees.

"People have watched us grow from a small trailer to what we've become," Sanchez said.