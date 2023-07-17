Brown Co. Sheriff's Office: Man arrested, more than 6 oz. of methamphetamine seized

The Brown County Sheriff's Office said a search and arrest warrant was served at a home on County Road 469.

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — After a lengthy investigation, Brown County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Investigation Division and Brown County SWAT were able to execute a search and arrest warrant at a Brown County home.

A BCSO release said on July 14, the warrant was served at the home on County Road 469. James Howard Allen was the only person at the home and was found in possession of what the Brown County Sheriff's Office said was more than 6 oz. methamphetamine.

Allen was arrested and taken to the Brown County Jail, where he was booked for manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 more than or equal to 4g and less than 200g.