Brown Co. Sheriff's Office: Two people shot in hunting accident Dec. 16

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A 70-year-old man and one other person were shot Dec.16 in Brown County in what the Brown County Sheriff's Office said was a hunting accident.

The two were riding in a vehicle while hunting for ducks when the driver tried to jump a pond. However, the vehicle hit a pothole and a 12-gauge shotgun discharged, hitting the passengers in the front and the back left.

The passenger in the front was shot in the arm while the passenger in the back was shot in the ear. The Lake Bride Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene with Deputy Herring from the BCSO.

The person shot in the arm was helped with a tourniquet and soon taken to a hospital in Fort Worth, while the person who was shot in the ear refused medical treatment.