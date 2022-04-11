While other states may have Buc-ee's now, they will not have the largest in the country --- that's for Texas.

LULING, Texas — Buc-ee's is set to break ground on their largest traveling center in the country in Luling which is about 65 miles east of San Antonio.

The travel center said they will officially break ground on Nov. 16, and a construction ceremony will take place on that day at 11 a.m.

The new Buc-ee's will replace the current one in Luling, which is actually the first Buc-ee's, the company said. The new facility will be over 75,000 square feet.

There will be 120 fueling positions and the convienence store will have all of the fan faves like their Texas barbecue, fugde, Beaver Nuggets and more.

"Beaver and Don's pioneering concept of the Buc-ee's family travel center debuted in Luling 20 years ago," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "As we continue to share the Buc-ee's experience with the rest of the country, we are grateful for the opportunity to deepen our Lone Star roots and to keep our flagship, and the largest Buc-ee's ever, in Luling."

