Local News

Bus fares temporarily suspended on fixed route service

Concho Valley Transit will suspend bus fares for its fixed route service during the upcoming winter weather starting Wednesday, Dec. 21.
New year new changes for the Concho Valley Transit District.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Concho Valley Transit said it is suspending bus fares for its fixed route service during the upcoming winter weather, effective Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Sunday, Dec. 25.

CVT said it recognizes the importance of safe, reliable and friendly transportation, especially during anticipated winter weather.

The City of San Angelo will open a warming shelter from 4 p.m. Thursday to noon Sunday at Carl Ray Johnson Recreation Center, 1103 Farr St.

CVT will offer transportation services until 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Transportation will not be operating Sunday. For questions, please call 325-947-8729.

People with disabilities or mobility devices who cannot make it to Concho Valley Transit fixed route bus stops and who need shelter can call 325-947-8729 for direct service.

Credit: CVTD

