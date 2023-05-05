Stink spray was cause of odor that led to early dismissal at Caney Creek HS, principal says

Principal Jeff Stichler suspects other students may be identified as the investigation continues. Classes will resume Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONROE, Texas — A student confessed to using a stink spray that caused the foul odor at Caney Creek High School, according to Principal Jeff Stichler.

Stichler said an investigation from Conroe ISD police and campus administration led to the smell coming from a stink spray called "Hensgaukt Fart Spray," which Stichler said a student admitted he used.

Stichler suspects other students may be identified as the investigation continues.

"We are working with the District Attorney’s Office on this matter and will address it to the fullest extent of the Student Code of Conduct and the laws of the State of Texas," Sticher wrote in a statement sent to parents and guardians of students.

Caney Creek High School was closed Friday after the "concerning odor" impacted students and staff for two days straight.

Conroe ISD said students and staff first became aware of a gas smell near the cafeteria Wednesday morning. They evacuated the school as the Caney Creek Fire Department and Conroe ISD maintenance staff investigated where the smell was coming from.

Firefighters went through the building with gas detectors, but couldn't find the source, according to Caney Creek Fire Chief Raymond Flannelly.

Students were dismissed early Wednesday and though the source of the smell was undetermined, school officials decided that classes would resume the next day.

Around noon Thursday, the odor returned and firefighters were called back to the school to investigate.

This time, fire marshals and a Hazmat team were sent to the school to assist in finding the source of the "concerning odor," but once again, the source of the smell was undetermined.

"They went through the building from top to bottom," Flannelly said. "These Hazmat teams are professionals, they know a lot about different types of gases, their meters picked up nothing as well. So, it's a mystery."

Six students went to the hospital Thursday after reporting headaches from the smell. Students were once again sent home early so investigators could figure out where the smell was coming from.

Friday afternoon, Stichler sent a letter to parents and guardians saying testing was done on the school's mechanical, ventilation and sewer systems. Water samples and the air quality were also tested, but the source of the smell could not be detected.

Stichler also noted that there was never a smell in the building when it was not occupied by students, leading them to the discovery of the stink spray that was used to cause the odor.

Classes at Caney Creek High School will resume Monday.

You can read Stichler's full statement below:

"As shared yesterday evening, through extensive testing by outside agencies, our mechanical, ventilation, and sewer systems have all been ruled out as possible causes or sources of the odor. Water samples have been tested and returned no findings. Multiple fire departments have also confirmed the safety of the air quality at our campus. The Caney Creek Fire Department issued a statement today that is linked here. We also know there have been no odors when the building is not occupied by students.

Through the investigative work of the Conroe ISD Police Department and campus administration, we believe that the odor was introduced by a student(s) using a highly concentrated, prank, stink spray called Hensgaukt Fart Spray. One student has confessed, and we anticipate others may be identified through our ongoing investigation.

We are working with the District Attorney’s Office on this matter and will address it to the fullest extent of the Student Code of Conduct and the laws of the State of Texas.