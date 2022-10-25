Capacity limit increased for San Angelo Animal Shelter; fosters, adoptions needed

The previous Nov. 30 deadline of 125 dogs and 50 cats has been rescinded and updated to no more than 180 dogs and 120 cats.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The City of San Angelo has increased its capacity limit for dogs and cats at the San Angelo Animal Shelter.

On Sept. 13, the City enacted a capacity limit for the number of animals that can be housed at the shelter. The goal was set that the shelter must reduce the animal population by Nov. 30 to 125 dogs and 50 cats.

After meeting with adoption partner, Concho Valley PAWS and several local rescue organizations, the City has reevaluated its September capacity limit.

The previous Nov. 30 deadline of 125 dogs and 50 cats has been rescinded and updated to:

No more than 180 dogs and 120 cats.

Maximum length of stay will be determined by routine assessments of individual needs, as well as pet temperament and demeanor. The Nov. 30 deadline will not apply.

The capacity limit is necessary to maintain a more manageable and healthier environment at the shelter, in addition to allowing for extra space in the event of an emergency, the City said in a release.

Animal Services staff, Concho Valley PAWS, local rescues and San Angelo residents have helped decrease the number of shelter animals by more than 100 dogs and 60 cats.

No animals have been euthanized for space; however, some have been euthanized because of injury and temperament. Standards of care at the shelter have improved greatly because of a substantial increase in staff training, maintenance and outreach.

As of Oct. 26, the shelter has 185 dogs and 57 cats. Temporary foster homes or animal adoptions are needed to help these animals avoid euthanasia.

Those interested in fostering or adopting should contact Concho Valley PAWS at info@cvpaws.org. Available shelter animals can be viewed at petango.com/sanangeloanimalservices. To volunteer at the shelter, visit cvpaws.org/volunteer.