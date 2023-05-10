Loved ones celebrate transition in traditional Quinceañera | Hispanic Heritage Month Highlights

Quinceañeras mark the transition of a girl into a woman with a celebration.

ROGERS, Ark. — Close family and friends from across the country and Mexico gathered at the Metroplex Event Center for the Quinceañera of Leslie Campos.

With traditional foods, confectioneries, and a disco ball-filled dance floor, the Quince party took place September 30th at the Rogers event center.

"It's my day, my 15. I'm going to enjoy it," Leslie said.

The party is all for Leslie whose name shined bright with a large name sign behind a throne she sat at. Many cultures mark the transition of a girl into a woman with a celebration. In many Latino communities, they do so through a quince. Saturday’s celebration marking a transition couldn’t go without parents Miria and Fernando Campos.

"It's a transition from today, from being a teenager to being a young lady, and it's a harder job for us as parents to guide her from here. She needs to focus on the difficult path ahead," Miria said.

"It really means a lot to me. They're not going to see me as like, their little girl no more. Or like a little princess," Leslie said.

The day fit for royalty with a large gown for the growing teen. The all-day celebration saw families gather at church to make the transition before their congregation. The teen with her court of honor made of chambelanes spent the day in a limousine and had a photographer follow all day to make the day Leslie’s.

“Since she was little, she told me she wanted her quinceañera,” Miria said.

“It's a huge effort for a big party,” Miria added. "I'm happy she's enjoying her party. I saw her stressed before, but now I see her so happy. Her face looks different. I'm very proud of her because I thought she would be stressed, but she's not."

Family traveled from across the country and even from her parents' home of Guanajuato, Mexico to see Leslie on her big day.

All the work going into Leslie’s Quinceañera is even more impressive when you find out it’s her parents’ first quince too.

"Because I didn't have a quinceañera, I wanted my daughter to have the best quinceañera we could give her," Miria said.

"It really means so much to me because we're all going to celebrate my day together," Leslie said.

Leslie’s 15 years lead to one day marking only the start of life.