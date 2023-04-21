'Celebration of Music' stroll features live performances in downtown San Angelo

The event is scheduled from 5-8 p.m. April 28 as part of the 'Downtown Strong Stroll' initiative.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Live music, food, drinks and more will all be part of San Angelo's latest 'Downtown Strong Stroll' event.

From 5-8 p.m. April 28, community members will have the chance to experience a 'Celebration of Music,' highlighting city performers.

Attendees can listen to local artists at Plateau Brewing Co., Casa Decor, Blue Buffalo Art Gallery and Twisted Root Burger Co, located at 214 S. Chadbourne St., 39 W Concho Ave., 123 N Chadbourne St. and 333 S Chadbourne St. accordingly.

A film will also be shown for free at 5 p.m. at the Tom Green County Library, 33 W Beauregard Ave.

Like previous downtown stroll events, there will also be a trolley shuttle in place from 5-7 p.m. to transport participants to and from various locations.