Chevron teams up with West Texas Food Bank to promote new website

Volunteers helped pack boxes of food for pantries across the Permian Basin.

ODESSA, Texas — Chevron volunteers flocked to the Odessa West Texas Food Bank to stuff boxes with all kinds of goods on Thursday.

“We have approximately 30 Chevron volunteers here at the West Texas Food Bank's Odessa warehouse and we’re assembling boxes that the food bank will distribute through its pantries and partner organizations, and the people that they serve,” said Jonathan Harshman, an advisor of Chevron.

Boxes were put on a conveyor belt and filled to the brim with food, like boxed pasta, canned fruit and applesauce. Over 23,000 pounds of food were put in 950 total boxes, a new record by a volunteer group at the food bank.

The boxes are packed up and shipped off. Libby Campbell, the COO of the West Texas Food Bank, said the boxes will be distributed by over 600 cars to their pantries and mobile outreach programs.

“We have over 600 cars that go through our Odessa pantry once a week, so those boxes will go out to those people," Campbell said. "Plus our over 18 different mobile outreach programs that we do throughout those 19 counties, so those boxes go to those neighbors which we are serving."

Chevron’s website, permianproud.com, looks to highlight news and information that makes Permian Basin residents proud of their cities.

Events like this showcase their commitment to the area and its people.