'Children's Art + Literacy Festival' returns to 'Storybook Capital of America' this summer

Registration is open now for the event, which is scheduled from June 8-11 in downtown Abilene.

ABILENE, Texas — A ventriloquist, train rides, clowns, a petting zoo and a children's book illustrator will all be in downtown Abilene this summer for the annual "Children's Art + Literacy Festival," CALF.

This event is scheduled from June 8-11 and registration is available now with ticket prices varying based on visitor ages.

This year, illustrator Brian Lies will be in attendance, where his work will be on display at the National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature.

Lies will also be hosting a sketch event June 8, as he is well-known for designing art for more than 30 different books including a series about "The Book Bats."

The first day of festivities is free to the public and will also include a costume contest, parade and the opening of a new sculpture based on one of Lies' books called "The Rough Patch."

Approximately 700 children will also be attending June 8 as part of "Group Day" for local camps and daycare organizations.

Attendees must sign up ahead of time for the remainder of the weekend, where there will be a reading of Lies' "Little Bats in Night School," train rides, a petting zoo and more.

There will be an extra day of festivities June 11 at the Abilene Zoo and children have the chance for free entry by gathering CALF buttons during the previous days.

Tickets can be purchased before May 15 for $8 for children ages 3-12 and $13 for children 13 and older. Those under 2 can attend for free.

Prices after May 15 will increase to $11 for 3-12 year old's and $16 for those 13 and older.