'Burrito season' on its way: Chipotle hiring 15,000 workers

The restaurant's busiest time of year is typically March to May.

DENVER — Chipotle Mexican Grill announced a new hiring campaign Thursday as it seeks to fill 15,000 jobs this spring.

Chipotle said it wants to be fully staffed for "burrito season," which is the chain's busiest time of year from March to May.

The new hiring campaign will feature current employees to drive applications, showcasing the stories of its people and profiling their career progression.

The new recruiting campaign is in addition to its existing documentary style television spots that feature behind-the-scenes footage at its restaurants, Chipotle said.

"Our restaurant teams are the core of this organization and with a goal of more than doubling our footprint to 7,000 locations in North America, we are targeting employees today to serve as our leaders of tomorrow," Chief Restaurant Officer Scott Boatwright said.

"We will continue bringing in new crew to support Chipotle’s aggressive growth plans, while simultaneously promoting and upskilling those currently in role."

The new campaign will feature six employees from across the country that have risen the ranks from restaurant crew member to management during their tenure.

"Working at Chipotle over the past nine years and learning from its restaurant leaders has changed my life," Nakeysha Clark, a Certified Training Manager in Washington, D.C., said. "As my career path has evolved, I am now able to impact other people’s lives and provide new opportunities for growth like someone did for me."

Applications can be submitted at Jobs.Chipotle.com.





