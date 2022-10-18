Chipotle's $6 Boorito special returns for first time since 2019

On Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to close, customers can visit any Chipotle in a Halloween costume for a $6 entrée.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Chipotle's Boorito is back and bigger than ever for 2022!

On Tuesday, the popular restaurant announced the return of the chain's longest-running tradition. On Oct. 31 from 3 p.m. to close customers can visit any Chipotle in a Halloween costume for a $6 entrée.

To join in, customers must join Chipotle Rewards either online or by downloading the app. On Halloween, rewards members can redeem the offer in-store by:

Opening the Chipotle app Tapping "SCAN" Scanning their Chipotle Rewards member ID at the register

In addition to the discounted meal, Chipotle is expanding the promotion on social media.

Using the popular social media platform BeReal, Chipotle enthusiasts can use the short 2-minute deadline to snap a picture inside Chipotle on Oct. 31 for the chance to win one of 10 Free Burritos for a Year prizes.

Fans can enter for a chance to win by:

Taking a BeReal photo in costume at a Chipotle restaurant on October 31 and posting it on BeReal with the hashtag #booritosweepstakes Sharing their BeReal to Instagram Stories by tagging @chipotle and adding #booritosweepstakes

Fans can also send an email with "BooReal Sweepstakes" in the subject line to SWEEPSTAKES@CHIPOTLE.COM for a chance to win.

Chipotle is also giving away $25,000 to Chipotle Rewards Members on Cash App for costumes. The giveaway will run through Oct. 27 and fans can enter for a chance to win by:

Signing up for Chipotle Rewards

Following @ChipotleTweets

Dropping their $cashtag with #ChipotleBoorito as a reply to Chipotle's tweet announcing each giveaway on October 13, 20, 25, or 27

On Oct. 13, 20, and 25, $5,000 will be given out to lucky winners. For last-minute costume shoppers in mind, $10,000 will be given away to the lucky Oct. 27 winner.

"Boorito is all about having fun with your friends and enjoying real food in our restaurants," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer at Chipotle.

"After two years of celebrating virtually, we're leveling up the in-person experience with fun activations on social that will help bring fans together on Halloween," said Brandt.