Christmas in the Garden: Welcome to Narnia! to be celebrated in Abilene

The event is set for Dec. 2 and is organized by the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council.

ABILENE, Texas — 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' is an iconic fantasy novel by author C.S. Lewis.

The story is being celebrated from 5-6:30 p.m. and 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 2 at the Abilene Convention Center during 'Christmas in the Garden: Welcome to Narnia!'

For just $10, families can explore the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden filled with characters, sculptures, hot drinks, crafts, balloon animals and holiday lights.

There will also be live music performed by Chorus Abilene's Backbeat pop group, Queen Susan's archery, dinner with the Beavers and tea with Tumnus.

Additionally, participants will get to meet Father Christmas, see magician Lonnie Chevrie and listen to a picture book reading of 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe' by the White Witch.

The event was organized by the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council and it was sponsored by Beltway Park Church.

Organizers have seen 600-800 attendees for similar previous events.