Christmas tree lighting ceremony at Angelo State set for Nov. 29

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University will host its annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Tuesday, Nov. 29, in front of the ASU Mayer Museum, 2501 W. Avenue N.

Holiday activities begin at 5 p.m., with the official tree lighting at sundown, approximately 6:30 p.m. All festivities are free and open to the public.

In addition to the tree lighting, activities include:

Holiday Pops Concert by the ASU Symphony Orchestra and Chorale

Synthetic ice-skating rink

Inflatable bounce houses

Christmas ornament, greeting card and cookie decorating stations

Photo opportunities with ASU mascots Roscoe, Bella and Dominic

Free refreshments, including cookies and hot chocolate

The ASU Ram Pantry will also be accepting donations of non-perishable food items and toiletries that will be provided at no cost to any ASU students in need. The ASU Mayer Museum will also be open, featuring two new exhibits, "Then & Now: West Texas Artists of the Past and Present" and "Waterfowl of North America," as well as ceramics demonstrations and hands-on crafts activities.

Cart shuttle service will be provided to the event space from the Mayer Administration Building and Houston Harte University Center parking lots. Signage and volunteers will be in place for ease of access.

For pedestrian safety, a one-block section of Johnson Street between West Avenue N and Vanderventer Avenue will be blocked off, and traffic be detoured for the duration of the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

ASU's 26-foot Christmas tree will remain on display throughout the holiday season.

The Christmas Tree Lighting is also taking place on the same day as ASU's participation in the annual "Giving Tuesday" global fundraising movement. Throughout the day Nov. 29, ASU will be accepting online donations that will go toward the Ram Family Student Scholarship and donations will also be accepted in person at the Tree Lighting Ceremony.

This year's goal is to reach at least 300 donations to the Ram Family Student Scholarship that is otherwise funded primarily by ASU students. The ASU Foundation has also pledged to match the first $5,000 in total donations.