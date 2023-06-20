Christoval residents recover from damage of recent wind storms

Residents gathered Wednesday morning to help clean up the City Park.

CHRISTOVAL, Texas — West Texas has seen its fair share of severe weather over the last month. Rain, hail and more specifically wind, have wreaked havoc most recently in Christoval.

"With up to 100 miles an hour winds, the result of it has been tremendous. One of the largest oaks that we have here in the City Park was literally twisted and broke in half," City Park Director Sylvia Pate said.

The park had debris of tree branches, stumps, dirt and trash throughout the grounds, but rather than keep it that way, locals went out early Wednesday morning to clean up what was left.

Homeowners in Christoval also felt the impact of the recent wind storms.

Nancy Davis has been living in the area for more than 30 years, but this was the first time in her life she says she felt the need to take cover.

"I have lived in that home for over 30 years right on the corner. It is a 102-year-old home, and I have never felt the urge to get in the closet. It (the wind) brought chills to me. I jumped up and got in the closet right quick," Davis said.

You can rebuild homes and the City Park in the eyes of both Davis and Pate, but what is irreplaceable in their eyes are the trees that are no longer intact.

"It (seeing the trees dismantled) is like a death," Davis said.

"That is what makes us so sad, is that we are not going to see these big trees replaced in our lifetime," Pate said.