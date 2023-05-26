Officials: 12 horses have died at Churchill Downs since stables reopened

Kimberley Dream is the second horse to be euthanized at the track this Memorial Day weekend.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another horse has been euthanized following an injury at Churchill Downs.

Kimberley Dream was euthanized after Saturday's first race after sustaining a "significant injury" to her left front leg. It's the second horse death since the start of the Memorial Day weekend.

Officials said the horse suffered a distal sesamodean ligament rupture. A similar injury caused Lost in Limbo to be euthanized on Friday.

According to Churchill Downs, a total of 12 horses have died at the Kentucky Derby racetrack since the stable area reopened for training on March 30.

"It is with absolute dismay and sorrow that we report this highly unusual statistic," a spokesperson said. "We do not accept this as suitable or tolerable and share the frustrations of the public, and in some cases, the questions to which we do not yet have answers."

Earlier this week, track surface engineers spent days using specialized equipment to inspect the track.

Officials said so far, there has been no discernable pattern detected in the recent injuries sustained.

"The report indicated that the measurements from retesting do not raise any concerns and that none of the data is inconsistent with prior measurements from Churchill Downs or other tracks," officials said.

Despite this, the track said it continues to investigate and understand what has led to this troubling spike in equine deaths.

Churchill Downs said it's engaged in an epidemiological study with the Jockey Club to review each horse death to determine if there were any undetected patterns that may have been missed.

The track said it will continue to update the public as more information becomes available.

