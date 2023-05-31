x
Citizen Center hosting 'Homeless Can Food and Fund Drive'

Donations to benefit the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank will be accepted through June 29.
Credit: WCNC

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Citizen Center is hosting a canned food and fund drive aimed to help homeless individuals until June 29.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted and can be dropped off at the Citizen Center, 12 E. Twohig Ave.; Houze of Power, 4215 Armstrong St.; or Tony Villarreal Insurance, 1820 College Hills Blvd.

Suggested donations include (pop-top cans if possible):

  • Canned or pouched proteins such as Spam, tuna, chicken, brisket, chili with out without beans
  • Beans
  • Soups
  • Fruit cups
  • Canned fruits
  • Crackers
  • Granola or breakfast bars
  • Peanut butter
  • Jam or jelly (no glass containers)
  • Cereal (large boxes or individual sizes)
  • Shelf stable milk
  • Canned spaghetti sauce
  • Rice
  • Dry pasta

For safety reasons, the food bank cannot accept glass containers, homemade or home canned products, rusty or unlabeled cans, alcoholic beverages, baby food, over-the counter or prescription drugs, food near or after the expiration date or opened items. 

All donations of food and/or monetary will benefit the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.

For more information, call 915-303-0004.

