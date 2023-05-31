Citizen Center hosting 'Homeless Can Food and Fund Drive'

Donations to benefit the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank will be accepted through June 29.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Citizen Center is hosting a canned food and fund drive aimed to help homeless individuals until June 29.

Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted and can be dropped off at the Citizen Center, 12 E. Twohig Ave.; Houze of Power, 4215 Armstrong St.; or Tony Villarreal Insurance, 1820 College Hills Blvd.

Suggested donations include (pop-top cans if possible):

Canned or pouched proteins such as Spam, tuna, chicken, brisket, chili with out without beans

Beans

Soups

Fruit cups

Canned fruits

Crackers

Granola or breakfast bars

Peanut butter

Jam or jelly (no glass containers)

Cereal (large boxes or individual sizes)

Shelf stable milk

Canned spaghetti sauce

Rice

Beans

Dry pasta

For safety reasons, the food bank cannot accept glass containers, homemade or home canned products, rusty or unlabeled cans, alcoholic beverages, baby food, over-the counter or prescription drugs, food near or after the expiration date or opened items.

All donations of food and/or monetary will benefit the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.