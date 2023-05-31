Citizen Center hosting 'Homeless Can Food and Fund Drive'

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Citizen Center is hosting a canned food and fund drive aimed to help homeless individuals until June 29.
Donations of non-perishable food items will be accepted and can be dropped off at the Citizen Center, 12 E. Twohig Ave.; Houze of Power, 4215 Armstrong St.; or Tony Villarreal Insurance, 1820 College Hills Blvd.
Suggested donations include (pop-top cans if possible):
- Canned or pouched proteins such as Spam, tuna, chicken, brisket, chili with out without beans
- Beans
- Soups
- Fruit cups
- Canned fruits
- Crackers
- Granola or breakfast bars
- Peanut butter
- Jam or jelly (no glass containers)
- Cereal (large boxes or individual sizes)
- Shelf stable milk
- Canned spaghetti sauce
- Rice
- Dry pasta
For safety reasons, the food bank cannot accept glass containers, homemade or home canned products, rusty or unlabeled cans, alcoholic beverages, baby food, over-the counter or prescription drugs, food near or after the expiration date or opened items.
All donations of food and/or monetary will benefit the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.
For more information, call 915-303-0004.