City of Abilene closes offices for holiday season

The city is observing Christmas and New Year's.

ABILENE, Texas — For many City offices, colder weather and the holiday season means time off from work.

During Christmas and New Year's, most of the offices and service centers in the City of Abilene will be closed in observance of the holidays.

From Dec. 23-26 and on Jan. 3, City Hall, Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic, Convention Center offices, Abilene Regional Airport administration office, Parks & Recreation office, recreation centers & senior services will all be closed.

Abilene Animal Shelter, Police & Fire administration offices, Solid Waste Services office, Environmental Recycling Center, & Abilene Brush Center, Water Utility Customer Service Center, Abilene Municipal Court and Main, Mockingbird, and South Branch libraries will also not be open to the public.

Citations for the Abilene Municipal Court from Dec. 23 and Dec. 26 will be due Dec. 27 and those from Jan. 1 will be due Jan. 3, according to the City of Abilene.

Abilene Zoo will also remain open for the majority of the season and they only plan to close Dec. 25.

Additionally, there will be no trash pick-up Dec. 23 or Jan. 3 but services will still be available Dec. 26.

CityLink Transit will be open as usual Dec. 23 but they will be closed Dec. 24-26 and Jan. 2. On Dec. 31, they will only remain open during the day shift.