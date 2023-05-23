City of Abilene offices closed in honor of Memorial Day holiday

The majority of offices will be closed May 29 and will reopen May 30 as usual.

ABILENE, Texas — Memorial Day is set to be observed May 29 and most City of Abilene offices will be closed as a result.

Closures include City Hall, Abilene Taylor County Public Health District & MERCY Health Clinic, Parks & Recreation administration office, Convention Center offices, Abilene Regional Airport administration office, Recreation & senior service centers, Abilene Animal Shelter, Police & Fire administration offices, Solid Waste Services offices, Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center, & Citizens Convenience Center, Municipal Court and Main, Mockingbird and South libraries.

Municipal Court citations originally due May 29 can be submitted May 30 without repercussion.

Other closures include garbage pickup and CityLink transportation services while the Abilene Zoo, Adventure Cove and splash pads will remain open with normal hours of operation.