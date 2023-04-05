City of Abilene offices will be closed on Good Friday

The majority of services and offices will not be open to honor the Easter weekend.

ABILENE, Texas — With Easter on Sunday, April 9, many City of Abilene offices will be closed April 7 for Good Friday.

These include City Hall, Abilene Taylor County Public Health District, the Parks & Recreation administration office, the convention center offices, Abilene Regional Airport office, recreation and senior service centers, police and fire administration offices, as well as the Environmental Recycling Center, Brush Center and Citizens Convenience Center.

The Main, Mockingbird and South Branch libraries, as well as trash pick-up, will also be unavailable until April 10.

Any citations due at the Municipal Court will be accepted April 10 while public transportation will continue as usual.

The city secretary's office will be open from 7:45-10:45 a.m. April 7, then closed for the remainder of the weekend and the Abilene Zoo will be open until 5 p.m. Friday.

For water emergencies, call the water hotline at 325-676-6000. For animal-related emergencies, contact Abilene Police Dispatch at 325-673-8331.

Most, if not all offices and operations will reopen next week as usual.