City of San Angelo offices will be closed in observance of Christmas, New Year's holidays

The majority of City of San Angelo offices will not be open Dec. 23, Dec. 26 and Jan. 2.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season often means spending time with friends and family.

In San Angelo, the majority of City offices will be closed Dec. 23, 26 for Christmas and Jan. 2 for New Year's including the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery’s business offices, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center and Municipal Court.

Additional closings include the Parks and Recreation offices, Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers and the water billing offices and these businesses will re-open Dec. 27 and Jan. 3.

The San Angelo Nature Center will also be closed from Dec. 23-26 and Jan. 2 but it will re-open Jan. 3 as usual.

Women, Infants and Children will close Dec. 22, 23, 26 and Jan. 2 and it will open again Jan. 3.

Fort Concho National Historic Landmark is set to close Dec. 24-25 and again from Dec. 31- Jan. 1.

Concho Valley PAWS has adjusted hours where they will stay open from noon-6 p.m. Dec. 19-22 and again from Dec. 28-30 and regular hours of operation will continue Jan. 4.

Finally, the City's trash services will stay on schedule but the landfill will not be open Dec. 24 and Dec. 31.