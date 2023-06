Tree limbs can be disposed at the San Angelo landfill June 12.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city of San Angelo experienced severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings June 9, resulting in tree limbs in various areas falling to the ground.

The landfill is closed June 10 but will be open June 12 for tree limb disposal at 3002 Old Ballinger Highway, where citizens are required to provide their utility bill in order to access the free once-a-month services.

Bulk pickup options will also be available and the city encourages smaller limbs to be bundled together.