Closings, holiday hours for businesses in San Angelo

In San Angelo, the majority of City offices will be closed Nov. 24 and 25 to observe the holiday

City closings include the San Angelo Animal Shelter, Fairmount Cemetery offices, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, the San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department, the McNease Convention Center, Municipal Court, the San Angelo Nature Center, Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers, Station 618, Santa Fe Crossing Senior Centers and water billing offices.

City offices will also be closed during the weekend but will reopen 8 a.m. Nov. 28.

On Nov. 23 and 24, the Women, Infants and Children offices will be closed, but will reopen Nov. 25. Fort Concho will be open Nov. 26 for regular hours of operation and Concho Valley PAWS will be closed Nov. 24 and 25.

In addition, trash pickup will also be rescheduled around the holiday; those with Thursday pickups will be changed to Wednesday or Friday and those with Friday pickups will be changed to Saturday instead.