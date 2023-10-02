Club Q suspect claimed hero was the gunman responsible for deadly attack, according to testimony

Detectives testified on the first day of the suspect's preliminary hearing that gun targets, gun parts and a sketch of Club Q were found inside their apartment.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A rough sketch of Club Q was found during a search of the suspect's apartment after the deadly attack at the LGBTQ+ nightclub in November in Colorado Springs, according to testimony from the first day of the preliminary hearing for the suspect on Wednesday.

Anderson Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, is accused of killing five people at the LGBTQ+ nightclub on Nov. 19. Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Kelly Loving and Raymond Green Vance were killed. Seventeen others suffered gunshot wounds, and five others were injured, but not by gunfire, police said.

Aldrich appeared in court Wednesday for the first day of a multi-day preliminary hearing where evidence will be provided to determine whether they'll be bound over for trial.

"He was shot seven times while fleeing," Colorado Springs police detective Ashton Gardner said about one of the victims. "He climbed a fence and collapsed at a 7-Eleven."

Thomas James and Richard Fierro helped stop the attack by subduing the suspect.

Fierro's daughter broke her kneecap when she fell as she attempted to flee the club, according to court testimony. Her boyfriend, Raymond Green Vance, was among those killed.

During the hearing, it was revealed that while at the hospital after the shooting, Aldrich said they had been awake for four days and that they were "sorry."

Detective Jason Gasper said his primary job related to the shooting at Club Q was documenting and preserving evidence at the scene.

Gasper described bullet impact strikes throughout the inside of the club and said none were found outside the club. He said six AR-15 magazines were found in the club and that some of them were "heavy," which indicated to him that they still had rounds in them. He said they didn't count those rounds, to avoid destroying any DNA or fingerprint evidence.

He described overturned tables and a glass door leading outside to a smoking area that had been shattered. One victim's body was found near that shattered door, Gasper said. Another investigator testified that a wounded club patron had overturned the table and used it to shield himself and others from gunfire.

Gasper also described items that were found inside Aldrich's apartment, which they shared with their mother.

The items included:

Sketch of Club Q, showing an L-shaped bar, a seating area and a back door

Shooting targets that had small holes in them, which were found in their mom’s bedroom

Part of an AR-15-style rifle in a bag

Rounds of ammunition that appeared consistent with rounds fired from an AR-15-style rifle

A black mask, a brown glove, and a knife and knife sheath

Various components used to build weapons

Shotgun shells

Receipts for the purchase of firearms components

On cross-examination, Aldrich's defense pointed out that it was not illegal to have any of those items that were found in the apartment.

The defense also appeared to be attempting to cast doubt on whether the shooting was bias-motivated.

Aldrich's attorney noted there was no evidence that Aldrich made any derogatory comments related to the LGBTQ+ community and pointed out that Aldrich is nonbinary. While Gasper said "concerning" writings were found in Aldrich's apartment, he said they did not threaten any specific group of people.

The defense also showed a photo appearing to show Aldrich having a drink at the bar inside the club on Oct. 29. Aldrich's attorneys said in a prior hearing that Aldrich was in the club earlier on the night of the shooting but left and returned to carry out the attack.

Colorado Springs Police Officer Connor Wallick was among the first to arrive at the club that night. He testified Wednesday that he was at a mall nearby when he heard the call for the shooting.

"I heard there was active shooting going on," Wallick said. "Heard continuously that the suspect was in the bar and wearing body armor and had an AR-style weapon."

He estimated that he arrived at the scene in about two minutes and did not hear any gunfire. He testified that he encountered two people near the front of the club in a hallway, one of whom was wounded and appeared unresponsive. Wallick said he asked the other person whether she knew where the shooter was, but she was unable to tell him.

He then made his way past them in an effort to try to locate and detain the suspect.

“I hear people screaming and crying in [the club]. I could smell a lot of gunpowder," he said.

As he got farther inside, he was approached by a person with their hands up who said that the shooter was on the ground with another person on top of them.

Near the bottom of a set of stairs, Wallick said he located a person wearing body armor with another person on top of them holding a gun.

Wallick testified that the person, identified as Aldrich, was bleeding "quite a bit" from their head. He testified that Aldrich said they had been shot and was going to "succumb" to their injuries. Wallick said he thought Aldrich might have been shot in the head due to the amount of blood. It was later determined that Aldrich had not been shot.

Aldrich also told Wallick they needed to "get that guy," as they motioned toward the person who had been on top of them. According to Wallck, Aldrich claimed that person was the shooter.

That guy was Thomas James, and according to court testimony, he first tried to grab a metal bucket to help subdue Aldrich. He eventually went up to the shooter and grabbed the barrel of the AR-15-style weapon which resulted in blisters on his hand from the heat.

James and Aldrich fought over that gun and fell down a few stairs to a landing. During that struggle, Gardner testified that Aldrich pulled out a handgun and James was shot twice.

Gardner said it was obvious that James was "very winded" and didn't have much energy, but still "continued to subdue the suspect until police arrived."

Fierro, who had initially been seated on a corner of the dance floor, saw that struggle and went over to assist.

“As I recall Mr. Fierro grabbed the initial firearm that was used and threw the firearm," Garder said.

At some point, Fierro began beating Aldrich with a firearm.

"He said something to the effect of, "I kept hitting him until you came,"" Gardner said.

