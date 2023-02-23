Club Q shooting suspect to be held in jail ahead of trial

A judge ruled there's probable cause for the suspect to face all 323 charges in the shooting that killed five in Colorado Springs.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The suspect in the shooting at an LGBTQ+ club in Colorado Springs that killed five will go to trial and will be held in jail until that then, a judge ruled on Thursday.

Judge Michael McHenry ruled at the end of the preliminary hearing in El Paso County District Court that the prosecution met the burden of proof to bind over Anderson Lee Aldrich on all 323 counts filed in the case. He also said the prosecution proved there is a likely chance of conviction at trial, leading him to remand Aldrich without bail.

Aldrich's arraignment is scheduled for 3 p.m. May 30.

The prosecution summed up arguments made on Wednesday when asking for the judge to rule there was probable cause for the hundreds of charges filed against Aldrich in the shooting that killed Daniel Aston, Derrick Rump, Ashley Paugh, Kelly Loving and Raymond Green Vance.

Seventeen others suffered gunshot wounds, and five others were injured, but not by gunfire, Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said.

Prosecutors said the evidence presented showed Aldrich's aversion to the LGBTQ+ community and motivation to carry out a shooting at one of only three LGBTQ+ bars in Colorado Springs. In addition, they also said witnesses testified Aldrich was not in an angry or upset state in his apartment in the hours before the shooting.

The defense said that Aldrich's mental state and drug use could have contributed to their motive, while attempting to argue against counts relating to a bias-motivated crime. They also argued Aldrich was non-binary and did not feel accepted by the LGBTQ+ community.

The defense also said that Aldrich showed remorse after the shooting and did not post a manifesto or any other declaration of the intent behind the shooting. In addition, they said Aldrich did not create a "neo-Nazi" video mentioned in testimony Wednesday and was just an administrator of the website where it was posted.

When scheduling Aldrich's arraignment out about four months, the judge said that the defense was to use the time to complete an investigation into Aldrich's mental health at the time of the shooting and to find a mental health expert.

According to testimony Wednesday, Aldrich used gay and racial slurs while gaming online and posted an image of a rifle scope trained on a gay pride parade.

Detective Rebecca Joines with CSPD testified that Aldrich was the administrator for a neo-Nazi website.

She said she believed Aldrich, who is nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, contemplated livestreaming the Nov. 19 shooting.

