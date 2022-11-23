Club Q annual Thanksgiving dinner held at different location this year

The annual Thanksgiving meal hosted at Club Q will instead be held at the Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church from 4 - 8 p.m.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER, Colorado — Every year, the community in Colorado Springs has relied on the annual Thanksgiving meal hosted at Club Q – this year, organizers wanted to make sure the event wasn't taken away from the community in the midst of the shooting tragedy.

Organizers of the Club Q dinner connected with the United Court of the Pikes Peak Empire (UCPPE), the oldest LGBTQ+ organization in southern Colorado, to help them continue the annual tradition but host the event in a different location.

The free Thanksgiving dinner will be held at Pikes Peak Metropolitan Community Church from 4 - 8 p.m. on Thursday – the event is open to the public.

"It's a free community dinner for those who don't have a place to go or people that want to just be around their family," said Steven Grantham, with UCPPE.

"I think we're hoping to convey that this is an environment that accepts and welcomes everyone, especially after the tragedy from this weekend," said Joseph Shelton, president of UCPPE.

Food donations are still being accepted by the dinner organizers, but the dishes must be cooked meal items, preferably from a local restaurant. Items don't have to be traditional items, but they can be out of the box such as Italian.

Monetary donations collected at the dinner will go directly to help the victims' families cover the funeral costs of their loved ones.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Springs Club Q shooting

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.