Clyde woman killed in rollover crash

DPS says two pickup trucks collided at an intersection, causing one to overturn and the other, which was pulling a trailer, to jackknife.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas — A 93-year-old Clyde woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday in Callahan County.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report said the crash happened at around 12:06 p.m. at Farm-to-Market Road 603 and County Road 258.

The preliminary investigation says a pickup truck driven by Lina De Loving Saucedo, 93, was traveling west on CR 258. Saucedo ran a stop sign at the intersection of FM 603.

A pickup truck towing a trailer was traveling north of FM 603, approaching the intersection when the two trucks collided.

The force of the collision caused Saucedo's truck to overturn and the second truck to jackknife, cross the FM 603 southbound and stopped on the west side of the road.

Saucedo was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver, Paul James, 57, of Clyde, was taken to Hendrick North for treatment of non-incapacitating injuries, DPS said.