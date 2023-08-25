Pilot dead after military jet crashes at MCAS Miramar in San Diego

An F/A-18 Hornet fighter jet pilot was killed after their jet crashed in Miramar, according to the military.

SAN DIEGO — The pilot of an F/A-18D Hornet that crashed on the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar base died, according to a press release sent by the U.S. Marine Corps.

Search and rescue crews recovered the U.S. Marine Corps pilot, who was confirmed dead at the crash site.

The pilot was the only person aboard the aircraft.

The U.S. Marine Corps press release also stated: "With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time."

The military jet incident was reported at 11:54 p.m. Thursday in a remote area east of Interstate 15 and south of Scripps Ranch.

The aircraft is not part of the 3rd MAW but was operating out of MCAS Miramar, according to the Director of Communication for MCAS Miramar, Capt. Micahel Scaccia.

The crash site was on government property east of the air station, and there were no indications of damage to property on the ground.

Service members' identities are not released until 24 hours after completing all next-of-kin notifications.

The F/A-18 Hornet is the nation's first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft and is considered "the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation," according to Naval Air Systems Command.

An investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.