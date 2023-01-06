Update: All Clear given after Code Maroon issued for bomb threats at Texas A&M

An "All Clear" update was issued by Code Maroon at 3 p.m.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Following two reported bomb threats on Texas A&M's campus at 1:15 p.m. and 2:03 p.m., officials have issued an "All Clear" report.

The bomb threats were called in on the White Creek Apartments and the Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility and authorities say that "no suspicious devices were found".

Authorities also say that White Creek Apartment residents and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Facility occupants to return to the buildings. Roadways are open and buses are set to resume normal operations shortly.

An investigation into the identity of the caller is underway by Texas A&M Police.