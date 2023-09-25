Ballinger man charged with Coleman County murder

The Texas Rangers are investigating the murder of 42-year-old James Slayton, who was found dead Friday at an RV park in Coleman.

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas — A 42-year-old man was found dead at a Coleman RV park Friday evening. A 30-year-old Ballinger man has been charged in his death.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a release Saturday that at around 7 p.m. Friday, Coleman Police Department officers responded to a shots fired call at the Coleman RV Park on US Hwy 84.

Officers responded a man dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

The murder suspect had left the scene before police arrived. After a brief investigation, officers found and arrested the suspect.

The shooting victim was identified as James Slayton, 42, of Coleman.

The murder suspect was identified as Seth Savage Slayton, 30, of Ballinger. Seth Slayton was booked into the Coleman County Jail for murder. Jail records show his bond was set at $500,000.