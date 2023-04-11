Colorado City man charged with intoxication manslaughter, DWI in Mitchell Co. crash

A 52-year-old Odessa woman was killed in the crash.

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning in Mitchell County. A Colorado City man has been arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated and intoxication manslaughter in connection to the collision.

A preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety states a pickup truck, driven by Eric Acosta Arguijo, 27, of Colorado City, was traveling south on State Hwy 350, 11 miles south of Ira, Tuesday. An SUV, driven by Ysuniel Torres Dominguez of Odessa, was traveling north on SH 350.

The report states Arguijo crossed the center strip into northbound traffic while approaching the SUV. Dominguez swerved left to try to avoid a head-on collision. The pickup truck hit the SUV on the right passenger side in the northbound lane.

Teresa Vega Corrales, 52, of Odessa, a passenger in the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene.