Comanche woman killed in head-on collision

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas — A Comanche woman was killed Tuesday evening when the SUV she was driving was involved in a head-on collision with a pickup truck.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the crash happened at 8:17 p.m. Tuesday on Farm-to-Market Road 2247, 6.2 miles north of Comanche.

A preliminary crash investigation said the pickup truck, driven by Waggoner Wayne Shelton, 18, of Comanche, was traveling south in the northbound lane of FM 2247, driving on a curve in the roadway. The SUV, driven by Samara Ann Christine Johnson, 21, of Comanche, was traveling north, approaching the pickup truck on the same curve.

Shelton steered back toward the southbound lane to the right and Johnson steered left toward the southbound lane to try to avoid the pickup truck. The vehicles then collided head-on.

Shelton and a 14-year-old passenger were both taken to Hendrick North Hospital for treatment of injuries. DPS said neither were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.