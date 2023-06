Esparza has stand-up specials on Netflix and HBO and has appeared on "Last Comic Standing" and "Superstore".

ABILENE, Texas — Felipe Esparza is set to perform Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

The comedian is known for his stand-up specials on Netflix and HBO and appearances on "Last Comic Standing" and "Superstore."

Presale tickets will be live at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 15, with the presale code: BIGFOO.

Regular ticket sales start at 10 a.m. Friday.