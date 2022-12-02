'Comfort & Joy' Concert scheduled for Dec. 16 in San Angelo

The Christmas jazz concert starts at 6 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The sounds of smooth jazz and vocal performances will fill the air on Dec. 16 in San Angelo.

Acclaimed performers Tom Braxton and Andrea Wallace will be taking the stage 6 p.m. at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts during "Comfort & Joy," a Christmas jazz live show.

Braxton is known for his 2017 induction to the 'West Texas Walk of Fame' for his saxophone and vocal performances, with a focus on genres like jazz, latin, funk and R&B.

He has performed with iconic artists such as Aretha Franklin, Brian Culbertson and Jonathan Butler throughout his career and he has also been involved in various festivals like the Algarve Festival in Portugal, the Stanbic Jazz Festival in Ghana, the Smooth Jazz Europe Festival in the Netherlands, and the Nile Gold Jazz Safari in Uganda.

Wallace focuses on classical, jazz, gospel and R&B music while she works as a singer, songwriter and vocal instructor. She was notably involved in Myron Butler's albums "Set Me Free" and "Stronger" and she has performed with artists like Stevie Wonder, Donald Lawrence and Tamela Mann, to name a few.

She was also part of a Grammy-winning group alongside Kirk Franklin and she is known for her gospel performances.

Tickets for "Comfort & Joy" are on sale now for $35 at chop-sa.org.