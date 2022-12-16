Commercial fire in Abilene causes an estimated $40,000 in damages

There was no one in the building at the time of the fie, APD said.

ABILENE, Texas — A fire caused an estimated $40,000 in damages to a commercial place of assembly early Sunday morning, according to the Abilene Fire Department.

At approximately 1:30 a.m. Sunday, FD crews were dispatched to a structure fire in the 2000 block of Forrest Avenue.

The first crew found a commercial place of assembly with heavy fire and smoke showing from the roof. The crews made a transitional attack and were able to stop the fire from progressing through the entire attic and limiting damage to the attic at one end of the structure.

