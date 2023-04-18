Community rallies to help with funeral expenses for Khloe Gloria

A fundraiser will be held Wednesday evening at The House of Jireh.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Three San Angelo businesses are holding an event to raise funds for funeral expenses for Khloe Gloria, the seven-year-old who died Tuesday night because of a rare condition called juvenile Huntington's disease.

The fundraiser has been scheduled from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday, April 19. Local business owners from Aqua Fruits, Bridgette and Nathan Martinez, as well as Angelo's Best Funnel Cakes owner Bianca Hernandez, hope the community can come out and support a local family.

"We want to come together as a community to support her family, to show love to Khloe and her family so that they know we are with them," Nathan Martinez said.

In addition to the fruit drinks and funnel cakes being sold, 'Throwing Shade Automotive Tint' will be hosting a car show on the same premises at 1414 N. Chadbourne St., in The House of Jireh church parking lot.

"I know God is moving. I know he touched their hearts and he touched our hearts, I feel like the Holy Spirit is guiding us to do this," Martinez said.

If you are not able to support financially, the group is asking the public to share the family's GoFundMe page as well as share the flyer for the event on all social media platforms.

"We want to be there for them and help them as much as we can, we are just trying to support any way that we can, to take some of the financial burdens off of them," Bridgette said.