San Angelo residents purchase BBQ plates to raise money for Mazlynn Leech after tragic death

After a tragic accident took the life of Mazlynn Leech and injured three of her family members, the San Angelo community has united to lend her family a hand.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For the Leech and Palmour families, Monday, July 17 will be a day they will never forget. Mazlynn Leech along with her sister Mya, her uncle James and her mother Morgan were involved in a car accident that took the life of two-year-old Mazlynn Leech.

Her sister, uncle, and mother all are being treated for injuries at hospital facilities, two of which are in Lubbock and one in San Angelo, as the family is now looking to take the next steps. Both Shana Henley and Brittney Albers watched little Mazlynn grow up and they are now are calling on the West Texas community to lend a hand.

"We really appreciate all the help, this has been such a tragic accident, and we really appreciate and need all the help," Henley said.

Mazlynn's family members and those close to the family have united to raise funds to cover the costs of her funeral as well as medical and travel expenses for those involved in the car accident and people looking to pay their respects.

The genesis of the fundraising efforts began July 19 with a barbecue plate sale where the Leech and Palmour families served plates to people from across San Angelo. Yet, that has not been the only act to help the family get through this time.

Local tattoo shop "Savy Tattoos" has offered raffle tickets for a $500 tattoo with proceeds going towards the families involved.

Residents from the area have poured in love and support financially and spiritually by spreading awareness. In just one day, the GoFundMe page created to cover the aforementioned expenses has had over $11,000 dollars in donations, with hundreds of shares and posts sending condolences to the family.

"We are surprised at how fast that has come through. We could not ask for more. We appreciate all the help we are getting, (this allows us) to be able to put Mazlynn to rest," Henley said.