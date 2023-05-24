What's changed in the year since Uvalde? A comprehensive list of school security updates in North Texas

Schools across the North Texas area updated their security plans throughout the last year.

DALLAS — Exactly one year ago, a gunman killed 19 students and two teachers in Uvalde classrooms.

Since then, several school districts across North Texas have updated their security plans.

Here's a comprehensive list of changes made in our independent school districts since May 24, 2022.

PILOT POINT ISD

This school year, Pilot Point ISD installed "Go to Green" in its schools. It's an emergency evacuation system that uses light sensors to show students where a shooter is and where it's safe to run to.

"I went to school to be an English teacher," Pilot Point ISD's superintendent Todd Southard told WFAA.

"And now I have to be a security expert. That's the world we live in, and we've got to do it."

FRISCO ISD

Last year, Frisco ISD launched a new program to put more school resource officers in elementary schools.

Every high school and middle school in the district has a dedicated school resource officer, but that's not the case at elementary schools. Traditionally, an SRO from a middle school would also be responsible for two to three elementary schools.

In August, the district hired three new SROs to patrol elementary schools exclusively. Administrators said then that they hope to continue expanding the program eventually.

PLANO ISD

According to Plano ISD, beginning summer of 2023, all elementary schools in the district will start adding doors to all classrooms currently without doors and will begin installing entry-resistant film to all primary and secondary entries and windows strategically throughout the building. The expected completion district-wide is December 2023.

DESOTO ISD

Desoto ISD banned backpacks for middle and high school students in April for the remainder of the school year.

"Across the country, there is genuine concern around how we keep schools safe," Tiffanie Blackmon-Jones, chief of communications, told WFAA.

DALLAS ISD

Dallas ISD also banned backpacks that aren't clear or mesh for middle and high school students in the fall.

The district also says it's changed how it handles work orders. Any safety maintenance issue, such as a broken door, is immediately prioritized. The goal is to complete those high-priority work orders between 24 and 36 hours.

KELLER ISD

Keller ISD approved a plan to allow teachers and staff to conceal carry on campus.

In a 4-3 vote, the school board voted to approve the state's "guardian" program, which hundreds of districts utilize. It allows the school board to authorize certified employees to carry guns on campus.

FORT WORTH ISD

Fort Worth ISD implemented a new emergency management communication system – and pledged to look to reduce its number of portable classrooms.

BURLESON ISD

Burleson ISD also announced it would hire eight additional armed school safety officers this year.

ARLINGTON ISD