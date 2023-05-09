Concho Valley Farmer's Market opens for the season May 13

Fresh produce, bread, meat and more will all be available from West Texas farmers and vendors.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — For approximately five months of the year, farmers spend time testing soil, fertilizing the ground and determining the best weather conditions to plant their crops.

Starting 7 a.m. May 13, the Concho Valley Farmer's Market is opening up for the 2023 season, giving West Texas crop growers a chance to showcase their hard work.

"It's just all exciting to start it back up 'cuz we haven't been there since the beginning of last year," President Market Manager Margie Jackson said.

Jackson has been the head of the market for approximately 25 years and in that time, she has watched farmers from Wall, Christoval, Miles and other neighboring areas share their produce with the community.

The market will be held between 7 a.m.- 1 p.m. every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from now until the first freeze of the season.

"What we first start out with are the underground winter vegetables which are beets and onions, and I don't know if anybody has carrots yet but radish and all the greens," Jackson said.

Kale, collards, plants and fresh herbs like cilantro are typically fresh at the start of the season.

In June, sweet corn will be popular and in July, August and September, melons like cucumber and watermelon are typically the most fresh.

In order to be a vendor, those interested must pay a fee of $15 or $20 depending on acre size followed by an additional $5 per set-up.

Farmers also need to raise their own vegetables and be able to provide 75% home-grown produce whilst living within 75 miles of San Angelo city limits.

Even with her vast experience, Jackson understands the challenges of farming.

"It's real hard to be a gardener," she said. "You gotta fight the bugs, you gotta fight the heat, the hail...,"

Jackson typically sells beets, onions and carrots. One of her favorite parts of the job is working alongside her relatives whilst also inspiring a new generation of farmers.

Many children will sell their produce early on Saturday mornings once school is out, which gives Jackson hope for the future.

In the early summer mornings, Jackson will be standing at the farmer's market selling her fresh produce, sharing her crops and her passion.