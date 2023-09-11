Two Concho Valley officers posthumously honored with Star of Texas Award

The late Steven Alton Carnes, Tom Green County DA's Office, and the late Sgt. Stephen George Jones, Concho Co. Sheriff's Office, were honored by Gov. Greg Abbott.

AUSTIN, Texas — Two Concho Valley law enforcement officers were posthumously recognized Monday at the 2023 Star of Texas Awards ceremony in Austin.

The late Steven Alton Carnes, a Tom Green County District Attorney's Office criminal investigator, and the late Sgt. Stephen George Jones, Concho County Sheriff's Office deputy, were both honored by Gov. Greg Abbott at the state's capitol.

During the ceremony, Abbott honored peace officers, firefighters and first responders who demonstrated profound heroism and sacrifice while performing their duties to their communities and the State of Texas.

“Today, we mark another anniversary of September 11, 2001—a day that no American will ever forget,” Abbott said in a release from his office. “We will also never forget the brave men and women who ran toward danger to help those in need. We are forever humbled by the valor of the emergency first responders that day. We are also grateful to the first responders who bravely serve Texans across our state. To serve as a first responder is to answer a higher calling. It means putting yourself between danger and the people you serve. It requires exceptional courage, dedication, and a commitment to protect those in need. Our first responders represent the very best of us. I thank all law enforcement officers, firefighters, and emergency first responders here today and across Texas.”

Jones was killed in the line of duty in May 2021 when he and Deputy Samuel Leonard responded to a dog complaint call. Leonard was also killed and an City of Eden employee was wounded.

Carnes died in November 2022 as he was attempting to make an arrest and suffered a medical emergency.

Monday’s ceremony honored and recognized 21 Texans for their remarkable courage and tremendous sacrifice in the line of duty, including some who gave their lives.

The 2023 recipients of the Star Of Texas Awards are:

Anthony Alvarez, Houston Police Department Officer

Michael Baley, Royse City Police Department Officer

Brandon M. Barragan, Harris County Sheriff’s Office Senior Deputy

Steven Alton Carnes, Tom Green County District Attorney's Office Criminal Investigator

Corey Cooke, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Deputy

Brandon Cordell, Corpus Christi Police Department Senior Officer

Nathan Gadson, Houston Police Department Officer

Michele Garcia, Dallas Police Department Officer

John C. Hamm, Galveston County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant

Daniel Hayden, Houston Police Department Officer

Scott Jay, Dallas Police Department Senior Corporal

Senior Corporal Jay's K-9 partner, Figor

Stephen George Jones, Concho County Sheriff's Office Sergeant

Gustavo Medina, Corpus Christi Police Department Officer

Nicholas Alexander Montelongo, Dimmitt Police Department Officer

Ruben Munoz, Sugar Land Police Department Officer

Curtis B. Putz, Department of Public Safety Trooper

Lorin Readmond, Loving County Sheriff's Office Deputy

Caleb Daniel Rule, Fort Bend Constable's Office

Thomas Wolf, Parker County Sheriff’s Office Corporal

Matthew B. Zalewski, Seagraves Police Department Officer