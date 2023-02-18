Concho Valley PAWS hosts foster 'speed dating' event

The event took place Feb. 18 and both cats and dogs are still available to foster.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Dogs and cats in animal shelters might lack social interactions with people because of their isolated environments.

By setting up foster programs, these animals are able to spend time with humans on a more personal basis, which also helps them to feel more comfortable long term.

On Feb. 18, Concho Valley PAWS in San Angelo hosted a "speed dating" event to encourage fostering in the community.

"We took a real fun spin on this one," Concho Valley PAWS executive director Jenie Wilson said.

"So our volunteers are filling out questionnaires and we're calling it their dating profile and we're introducing them to pets that fit that profile...," she added.

Potential fosters were able to answer questions about what type of animal they might want to host and with more than 150 dogs and cats in the shelter, the options were considerable.

Animals of any age, breed and size were available during the event and the shelter is continuously looking for more fosters to help prevent full capacity.

"Our hope is that we just get more foster homes out of this event because foster homes save lives," Wilson said.

On the week of Feb. 5, PAWS received a notice saying eight dogs were at risk of being euthanized.

By the end of the week, all animals were adopted but the fear still remains. Thus, fostering is a way to keep dogs and cats safe and alive.

Animals typically spend between two-six weeks in foster care at a time and all food, crates and additional materials are provided by the shelter.

According to Wilson, fostering can also help promote duties and responsibilities for families and children.

Mostly, though, she wants animals to find a comfortable environment.

"All we ask is that our fosters open up their hearts and their home to a pet that needs a space," Wilson said.