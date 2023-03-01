Concho Valley PAWS provides update on poisoned dogs found in San Angelo

Four dogs were found sick between Feb. 20-24 at at Riverbend Estates and only one is still alive.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Between the span of just four days, there were four dogs found sick at Riverbend Estates in San Angelo.

Now, only one of those dogs is still alive.

On Feb. 20, the first two dogs were discovered with unknown illnesses on Rhine Loop and Danube Road.

Both Concho Valley PAWS and animal control were called and the dogs were soon transported to Western Veterinary Hospital, where it appeared they might have been exposed to poisons.

The following day, Feb. 21, another dog with similar symptoms was located at Riverbend Estates and taken to the veterinarian, as well.

Finally, on Feb. 24 a dachshund mix was also located and is currently being examined with the hopes of surviving.

The other three dogs eventually died as a result of their illnesses and Ethylene Glycol was detected in each of them while opioids are suspected to have also been involved.

Currently, testing is being done at Texas A&M University to determine whether fentanyl might have been part of the poisoning, as well.

Concho Valley PAWS is encouraging pet owners to be responsible when walking their animals outside and to pay attention to what they are ingesting.