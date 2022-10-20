Concho Valley PAWS to host free adoption event Oct. 22

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Animal shelters at full capacity can lead to increased risk of euthanasia.
From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Oct. 22, Concho Valley PAWS in San Angelo will be hosting a free adoption event at PETCO, 4157 Sunset Drive, to prevent this from happening.
The shelter is currently at a maximum capacity and PAWS is hoping at least 20 dogs will be adopted to new homes.
Adoptable dogs will be spayed and/or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and free training classes will be offered for long stay pets of the shelter.
Additionally, previously adopted pets are able to be spayed/neutered at $30 per cat and $60 per dog with cash or check only payment options.
Concho Valley PAWS hopes to find happy homes for animals in need.