x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Concho Valley PAWS to host free adoption event Oct. 22

Twenty dogs must be adopted to avoid possible euthanasia in the shelter.
Credit: Concho Valley PAWS

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Animal shelters at full capacity can lead to increased risk of euthanasia. 

From 11 a.m.- 3 p.m. Oct. 22, Concho Valley PAWS in San Angelo will be hosting a free adoption event at PETCO, 4157 Sunset Drive, to prevent this from happening. 

The shelter is currently at a maximum capacity and PAWS is hoping at least 20 dogs will be adopted to new homes.

Adoptable dogs will be spayed and/or neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and free training classes will be offered for long stay pets of the shelter. 

Additionally, previously adopted pets are able to be spayed/neutered at $30 per cat and $60 per dog with cash or check only payment options.

Concho Valley PAWS hopes to find happy homes for animals in need. 

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Thursday night forecast October 20, 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out