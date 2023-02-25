Congressman August Pfluger speaks at Angelo State University's 'Student Leadership Conference'

The university hopes to turn this event into an annual tradition.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Energy, agriculture and national security are all political issues United States representative August Pfluger is passionate about.

The former fighter pilot and Texas native has been serving the state's 11 congressional district in recent years and on Feb. 25, he organized and spoke at the first ever "Student Leadership Conference" at Angelo State University.

The event welcomed more than 80 students in grades 9-12 from West Texas schools including Central High School, Wall High School and more with one goal in mind: to teach leadership skills.

"Everyone that comes here comes from a different background, different experiences," Pfluger said.

"And I think the message that we want them to go away with is they can do whatever they want, they just have to put their mind to it."

Some speakers in attendance included ASU president Ronnie Hawkins, leadership development strategist Dr. Kathy Crockett and Ector County Judge Dustin Fawcett, to name a few.

Students were encouraged to interact with one another to create connections and learn how to better accomplish their future goals.

Towards the end of the conference, Pfluger spoke to the students about his definition of what makes a good leader.

He sees leaders as being threefold: humble, credible and approachable.

"Some people say, 'Well, leaders are born,'" Pfluger said.

"No, I'm sorry. Leaders are not born. Leaders decide to learn and leaders are made through studying, through listening...leaders are not born," he added.

At the end of the presentation, Pfluger opened the floor to questions from students who asked about his life, his career and any obstacles he might have faced to reach where he is now.

Pfluger also hopes for this to become an annual event at ASU to encourage teenagers and young adults to follow their dreams.

"Think big, dream big, don't listen when they tell you you can't do something, 'cuz you can," Pfluger said.