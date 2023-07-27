Congressman August Pfluger to hold multiple town hall meetings across West Texas

The congressman will be speaking on multiple Aug. dates in various cities.

TEXAS, USA — Congressman August Pfluger recently announced a series of town hall meetings across the 11th congressional district, which includes areas across West Texas. The town hall meetings are open to the public.

Pfluger will be in Garden City Aug. 2, Mason, San Saba and Brady Aug. 3, Coleman Aug. 4 and Killeen Aug. 15.

The specific times and locations can be found below: