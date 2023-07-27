Congressman August Pfluger to hold multiple town hall meetings across West Texas

TEXAS, USA — Congressman August Pfluger recently announced a series of town hall meetings across the 11th congressional district, which includes areas across West Texas. The town hall meetings are open to the public.
Pfluger will be in Garden City Aug. 2, Mason, San Saba and Brady Aug. 3, Coleman Aug. 4 and Killeen Aug. 15.
The specific times and locations can be found below:
- 2 p.m. Aug. 2- Garden City Town Hall, Glasscock Community Center, 117 South Myrl St.
- 10 a.m. Aug. 2- Brady Town Hall, McCullouch County Library, Community Room, 401 E. Commerce St.
- 2 p.m. Aug. 3- Mason Town Hall, M. Beven Eckert Memorial Library, 410 Post Hill St.
- 5:30 p.m. Aug. 3- San Saba Town Hall, San Saba Courthouse, District Courtroom, 500 E. Wallace St.
- 11:30 a.m. Aug. 4- Coleman Town Hall, Bill Franklin Center, 13152 State Highway 206