CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Corpus Christi resident walked away with more than just groceries at the Walmart on Staples Street when they purchased a winning Mega Millions ticket.

The prize money came to $1 million for a drawing that happened on May 9, states a release from the Texas Lottery Commission.

The winning numbers drawn were 4-37-46-48-51, but not the Mega Ball number (19).