COSA: Fairmount Cemetery cleanup planned for July 14

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Fairmount Cemetery staff will be cleaning the burial grounds, 1100 W. Avenue N, Friday, July 14, removing flowers and other items from graves so the property can be cleaned and trimmed.

Anyone who wants to preserve items is being asked to remove the items from gravesites before the end of the day Friday, July 7.

Items can be returned to the gravesites beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1.

Items left at gravesites will be picked up and held for one week for pick up. Unclaimed items will be disposed of Friday, July 21.

Lot owners are being reminded that flowers should be placed only to the sides or in cradles on top of monuments, allowing for maintenance of gravesites.