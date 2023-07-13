Costume of DC's first Latino superhero on display at Santikos Casa Blanca

The authentic Blue Beetle Scarab suit was worn by actor Xolo Mariduena during filming of the movie.

SAN ANTONIO — The superhero suit of Blue Beetle will be on display at a movie house right here in San Antonio.

The character is DC's first Latino superhero for the franchise. The story follows Jaime Reyes as he gains his superpowers from an ancient alien relic. Along with his powers, he gets an incredible blue suit of armor.

Take a look at some real-life and in-story facts about the original costume now on display at Casa Blanca:

Real Life Suit Facts:

The costume Designer is Mayes C. Rubeo.

The suit was in development for nine months.

There were over 500 designs created before they locked in the final design.

The suit came together via a fantastic collaboration with Ironhead Studios in Los Angeles, CA.

Every piece of the Blue Beetle suit is custom—the concept, digital designs, 3D printing, the fabrics, and physical armor pieces—everything had to be created and all built for an exact fit that allowed star Xolo Maridueña to bring the character Blue Beetle to life.

The fabric was designed to evoke an alien-derived pattern, with every element meticulously crafted to reflect the out-of-this-world nature of the Scarab's alien biotechnology.

In-Story Suit Facts: