Cozy up – pumpkin spice style – in this North Texas lodging venue

GRAPEVINE, Texas — If you're a pumpkin spice fanatic, there's an experience in North Texas "specially brewed" for you.

Great Wolf Lodge in Grapevine is launching new, limited-time-only Pumpkin Spice-themed suites in partnership with interior designer Steffy Degreff to provide families with an autumn oasis inspired by the favorite fall flavor.

When guests book an overnight stay in the Pumpkin Spice Suite, they’ll be treated to bottomless pumpkin spice coffee products from the coffee shop located in the lodge, along with daily amenity service that includes warm buns with pumpkin cream cheese frosting.

Degreff hand-picked the suite’s décor, using pops of oranges and browns to celebrate the familiar flavors of pumpkin, nutmeg, allspice and cinnamon. Decorative detailing like accent rugs, pumpkin pillows, wall art, faux fall florals and wreaths complement fall-scented fragrances to transport guests into a scenic autumn scape.

“Fall is a special time of year for so many families – the leaves are changing colors, it’s the start of a new school year, and it marks the return of everyone’s favorite festive fall flavor – pumpkin spice,” said Great Wolf Lodge Chief Brand Officer, Brooke Patterson. “There’s something really gratifying about taking that first sip of pumpkin spice coffee on a cool fall day, and we brought that sensation to life with a mixture of specially curated scents and decorative details inspired by one of our guests most highly requested autumn treats. We know families come to Great Wolf Lodge to strengthen their packs and make incredible memories, and as we look for new ways to continue evolving our seasonal programming, we’re excited to offer this Pumpkin Spice suite as another way families can create memories at our resorts.”

The Pumpkin Spice Suite sleeps a maximum of four guests and rates start at $399 per night. Reservations for the Pumpkin Spice Suite are available to book beginning August 21, 2023 by calling (800)905-9653 (for stay dates starting Sept. 28). For more information on the suite, click here.